Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan starrer Good Bad Ugly is nearing its saturation at the Indian box office. But that isn’t stopping it from achieving major milestones. The action comedy has now become the #1 Tamil film of 2025 to have clocked yet another feat. Scroll below for day 20 collections!

Another day, another drop!

After the successful third weekend, the earnings have fallen below the one crore mark. On Monday, Good Bad Ugly added 62 lakhs to the kitty. It has suffered a 26% drop in box office collections on day 20. As per Sacnilk, Adhik Ravichandran‘s directorial raked in 46 lakhs.

The overall box office collections in India reach 151.88 crore net in 20 days, all languages included. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 179.21 crores.

Only Tamil film of 2025 to achieve this major feat

Good Bad Ugly is the first and only Kollywood film of 2025 to garner 150 crores at the Indian box office. It has surpassed every other highest-grossing film of 2025 by a huge margin.

Check out the top 10 Tamil grossers of 2025 below:

Good Bad Ugly: 151.88 crores Dragon: 102.55 crore Vidaamuyarchi: 81.58 crore Madha Gaja Raja: 48.70 crore Veera Dheera Sooran: 42.67 crore Kudumbasthan: 23.49 crores Kadhalikka Neramillai: 9.65 crores Vanangaan: 8.50 crores Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam: 8.10 crores Sabdham: 7.90 crores

Budget Recovery

Despite achieving massive box office collections, Good Bad Ugly will unfortunately be a losing affair, as far as the Indian earnings are concerned. It is reportedly mounted at an estimated cost of 250-300 crores. Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan‘s film needs at least 100 crores more to near the breakeven stage. But it will likely conclude its theatrical run under the 175 crore range.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Jaat Box Office Collection Day 20: Only 12 Crores Away From Its Biggest Feat But Will Raid 2 & The Bhootnii Let It Happen?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News