It is commendable that Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s Jaat is staying steady despite all odds. It has completed 20 days in theatres and is very near to achieving its breakeven target. However, challenging times are ahead due to the arrival of Raid 2 and The Bhootnii tomorrow. Scroll below for the latest box office collections in India.

Sees slight growth on Tuesday!

The makers pulled off a smart strategy, as tickets were available at only Rs 99 on Tuesday. It did not make much of an impact, with only around 10% growth in box office collections. On day 20, Jaat earned 68 lakh net in India. However, the fall because of the mid-week blues was successfully averted as the hold remained steady.

The overall earnings of Jaat conclude at 87.84 crore net, which is 103.65 crores in gross earnings.

Raid 2 + The Bhootnii Storm

There are currently four Bollywood movies running at the ticket windows – Jaat, Kesari Chapter 2, Ground Zero and Andaz Apna Apna re-release. The screens are going to get more congested tomorrow with the release of Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii. The show count will be impacted, and footfalls will be bound to divide. All in all, the journey for Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda’s film will be more challenging.

The biggest target is so near!

Jaat is mounted on an estimated budget of 100 crores. It has successfully maintained a steady hold so far, recovering around 88% of the investments. It only needs 12.16 crores more in the kitty to achieve its biggest target – success! Its momentum starting tomorrow will decide whether that will be possible or if it ends as a losing affair at the box office.

