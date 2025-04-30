We’re just a day away from the grand release of Raid 2. The first installment featured the battle between Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla, which won the audience’s hearts. This time, it will be a clash between Ajay and Riteish Deshmukh. On the ground level, the film has managed to create awareness around itself, and it is all set for a good start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Bollywood crime thriller is a sequel to Raid (2018). Back in 2018, Raid was a big commercial success and won critics’ praise. Despite being a bit niche in the concept, it earned over 100 crores at the Indian box office and was declared a hit. After six years, the team has returned with some new additions. Along with Riteish, Vaani Kapoor has also joined the cast.

Sequel factor

In the post-pandemic era, we have seen films benefit immensely from the sequel factor. Even in the case of Raid 2, the goodwill of the predecessor is coming into play. There’s genuine interest on the ground level, which could be seen directly through the good response at ticket windows for advance booking. It looks like another Drishyam 2 in the making for Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn VS Riteish Deshmukh battle

Three weeks ago, the trailer of Raid 2 was unveiled, and it received mostly favorable reactions from viewers. The biggest selling point of the trailer was the battle between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. This unusual pairing of protagonist and antagonist looks fresh. Riteish has proven his range by doing a film like Ek Villain, so there’s excitement in watching him in a negative role opposite Ajay.

Holiday benefit and big release

Raid 2 releases tomorrow, on the occasion of Labor Day and Maharashtra Day (in Maharashtra). Due to Labor Day, several states have a holiday, which will provide a significant boost to the Ajay Devgn starrer. Also, the film will witness a big release, with the final show count going well above 10,000 across the country.

Raid 2 day 1 prediction

Considering all the factors, Raid 2 aims for a net collection of 14-16 crores at the Indian box office on day 1. With this, it will begin its journey on similar lines to Drishyam 2 (15.38 crores) and Shaitaan (15.21 crores). Compared to Raid’s 10.04 crores, this will be a jump of 39.44-59.36%. Good!

