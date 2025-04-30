Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor are now only 24 hours away from entertaining us on the big screens. Their crime thriller, Raid 2, is all set for its big release. It has been slow in advance booking sales but has managed to surpass Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Advance Booking Update (24 hours before release)

As per Sacnilk, Raid 2 has sold tickets worth 2.94 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. It has registered a 25% growth in the last 24 hours. Around 11,000 tickets have been sold so far across the nation.

Maharashtra is witnessing the best trends, with almost 2X ticket sales of the second-best performing circuit, Delhi. Rajasthan, Assam, and Gujarat are among the other leading states.

Trending

Scores 4th highest pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer had previously axed Kesari Chapter 2 (1.84 crore gross) to clock the 5th highest advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood. It has now climbed up the ladder by beating Sunny Deol’s Jaat (2.59 crore gross).

Raid 2 only needs 29% growth during the last 24 hours to surpass Sky Force and officially score the 3rd highest pre-sales of 2025.

Check out the top advance booking sales of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chhaava: 13.85 crores Sikandar: 10.09 crores Sky Force: 3.82 crores Raid 2: 2.94 crores (1 day to go) Jaat: 2.59 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 1.84 crores

The target looks very achievable, so Raid 2 will likely garner the 3rd spot in final advance sales. After that, everything will depend on the early reviews, which will boost or impact its footfalls.

As of now, the pre-release buzz isn’t at par with what an Ajay Devgn film should ideally enjoy!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Phule Box Office Collection Day 4: Pratik Gandhi & Patralekha’s Film Yet To Cross 2 Crores, Is A Disastrous Affair

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News