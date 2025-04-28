Salman Khan’s Sikandar was one of the most hyped releases of this year. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action biggie arrived on Eid at the box office and stands at a total of 129.92 crore in 29 days at the box office. It seems impossible for the film to touch the 150 crore mark.

Salman Khan Gets Shadowed By A Gujarati Film

Salman Khan’s action biggie has been shadowed by a Gujarati film at the box office – All The Best Pandya. The Gujarati film stars Malhar Thakar and Darshan Jariwala in the lead and has been earning for 6 weeks at the box office!

Sikandar Box Office VS All The Best Pandya Box Office

Sikandar, in its fifth weekend at the box office, earned only 3 lakh at the box office, earning 1 lakh each on days 27, 28, and 29. On the other hand, All The Best Pandya has earned 12 lakh in the seventh weekend. In the seventh weekend, Darshan Jariwala and Malhar Thakar’s film earned 300% more than Salman Khan’s action biggie at the box office.

Salman Khan‘s action biggie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, earned 129.92 crore in total. Meanwhile, the Gujarati film All The Best Pandya, earned 11.82 crore in 45 days at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 5 crore at the box office, the Gujarati comedy earned 136.4% profit at the box office. It is very close to beating the highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2025 – Umbarro’s 14.57 crore.

But before beating Umbarro, All The Best Pandya will earn the superhit tag once it reaches 12.5 crore at the box office. Coming to Sikandar, which is mounted on a budget of 200 crore, Salman Khan’s biggie is at the losing end with approximately a 35% loss!

