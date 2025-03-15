Gujarati Box Office got one of its massiest success, thanks to the Holi holiday. Starring Malhar Thakar, Darshan Jariwala and Vandana Pathak the Gujarati family drama, All The Best Pandya has opened at the box office with a collection of 1.42 crore!

Biggest Gujarati Opening

This is the biggest Gujarati opening of the year, surpassing the previous best, Umbarro, which brought 25 lakh on the opening day. Malhar and Darshan Jariwala‘s film has opened 468% higher than the previous best!

Already 4th Highest Grossing Gujarati Film

With its 1.42 crore opening, All The Best Pandya is already the fourth highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2025 and it might very easily take over the third and the second spot!

Highest-Grossing Gujarati Film

However, the highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2025 is Umbarro, which earned 13.3 crore at the box office in India. Interestingly, it also starred Vandana Pathak as one of the leads in the film.

Check out the top 5 Gujarati films of 2025 at the box office.

Umbarro: 13.3 crore Faati Ne: 3.25 crore Mom Tane Nai Samjay: 3.18 crore All The Best Pandya: 1.42 crore Kaashi Raaghav: 1.35 crore

Total Ticket Sales

On the opening day, the film registered a ticket sale of 18.14K on BMS, higher than Interstellar’s re-release. The upcoming Holi weekend might help the Gujarati drama fly high at the box office, owing to the phenomenal word of mouth.

About All The Best Pandya

Helmed by Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojiya, the official synopsis of the family drama says, “A son must defend his father in court after a bribery accusation, forcing them to confront their strained relationship while fighting for justice in this legal drama.” The film is rated 9.2 on IMDb.

