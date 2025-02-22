The Gujarati film industry has got the first hit of the year at the box office, with Umbarro delivering a profit of 147%. After 29 days, the film stands at a total collection of 9.88 crore and has surpassed every single Gujarati film of 2024-25 except 1!

The highest-grossing Gujarati film last year was Jhamkudi that earned a total of 18.7 crore in its lifetime. The horror-comedy was made on a reported budget of 5 crore and earned a profit of almost 274% at the box office, making an unbelievable success story!

Umbarro Budget & Profit

Umbarro has now turned the highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2025, and it has also surpassed the collection of every single Gujarati film of 2024 except for Jhamkudi. Umbarro has been mounted on a budget of a reported 4 crore, and against the 9.88 crore collection, it has registered a profit of 147%!

Check out the breakdown of the Gujarati-comedy drama at the box office.

Week 1: 3.07 crore

Week 2: 2.39 crore

Week 3: 2.72 crore

Week 4: 1.58 crore

Day 29: 12 lakh

Total: 9.88 crore

Umbarro Vs Jhimma

Umbarro is a remake of the successful Marathi drama Jhimma, which was released in 2021. The film was reportedly mounted on a budget of 3 crore and was a superhit, earning 13.3 crore in its lifetime in India. With a profit of almost 10.3 crore, the film registered a 343.3% return on investment. It earned 15.7 crore worldwide.

Currently, the Gujarati remake of Jhimma needs to earn a total of 17.73 crore to beat the profits of the Marathi OG, which currently seems like an impossible task!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

