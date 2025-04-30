Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the lead roles, is a major disappointment this year, but amidst that, it is set to beat a Disney live-action movie at the North American box office. The film is struggling to earn modest daily earnings and is also losing theatres to new releases. The film is already gearing up to leave the theatres, and it will be doing that without even crossing the $90 million mark in the US, as it seems. Keep scrolling for more.

It was Disney’s tentpole release this year but was surrounded by controversies and backlashes around the casting and the changed story. People also did dig the CGI dwarfs, and almost nothing helped the movie stay afloat at the cinemas. The colossal budget of the movie—between $240- $270 million — made things worse for it. It has managed to cross the second major milestone at the worldwide box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, Snow White was released across 4,200 theatres in North America and collected only $42.20 million on its opening weekend. It is a very poor number for a Disney tentpole release. Things got worse for it as it kept performing poorly and completely crashed at the box office. The musical fantasy starring Rachel Zegler has collected $85.79 million only on the domestic turf so far, and it might not even cross the $90 million in its lifetime. Meanwhile, at the international box office, it has hit the $114.44 million mark, and with that, the Disney flick finally crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide. The film now stands at $200.23 million global cume.

Despite such a lame performance, it has a chance to beat Disney’s Oscar-winning film Cruella. The movie was released in 2021 with Emma Stone in the titular role. It collected $86.1 million in its domestic run. Therefore, Snow White is around $1 million away from beating the US haul of the film. For the unversed, the film won the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design. However, globally, it is leading ahead of Snow White with its $233.5 million haul.

This might be the last achievement for Gal Gadot‘s film at the US box office before it leaves the theatres. Snow White was released on March 21.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

