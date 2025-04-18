Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were among the fan-favourite couples during their time together. The duo shared stunning chemistry both on and off screen ever since they first came together on the sets of The Amazing Spider-Man. Even after their split, the duo never stopped supporting each other. Garfield even revealed that he is a fan of Stone and her work.

During his conversation with Good Morning America, Andrew Garfield went ahead and expressed his wish to write a book about his now ex, Emma Stone. The actor stated how he feels Stone is an inherent genius who spreads positivity to whomever she encounters.

“I will write a book one day about how I feel about every aspect of Emily Stone. She’s a full genius, or she has found her genius and she’s doing it so beautifully. I think everyone who works with her, everyone who brushes shoulders with her or even makes eye contact with her gets a shot of sunshine,” Garfield stated.

In his past appearance on Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, the actor shared how his relationship with Stone is bonded with love as he reveals being Emma Stone’s biggest fan. Garfield even added how he feels happy seeing her former castmate excel in her career as she continues to deliver blockbuster hits.

“We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing. There’s so much love between us and so much respect. I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s also been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing,” he shared.

Andrew Garfield’s support for Stone became even more evident as he delivered a heartfelt standing ovation to Stone when she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress for La La Land in 2017. Well, it seems like Garfield and Stone share quite a healthy friendship even after their breakup.

