The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield is not just a superhero face for kids; the actor has become a global inspiration for many. Garfield continues to be an idol as he expresses his strong support for the LGBTQ+ community by taking a firm stance for marriage equality.

In his past interview with The Times of London, the Silence actor spoke loud and clear about his support for marriage rights for same-sex couples. The actor also posed a question to all: How come anyone could be against love and compassion?

Andrew Garfield remarked, “Of course, I’m in favor of marriage equality. Same-sex couples should have the same rights as anybody else. There is no argument against equality. How can anyone argue against compassion and understanding?”

But this is not it. In the past, Andrew Garfield has even questioned Spider-Man’s sexuality. During his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he recalled having a conversation with producer Matt Tolmach about Spider-Man’s sexuality as he pitched a rough idea of MJ (Mary Jane) being a guy.

Garfield stated, “I was kind of joking, but kind of not joking about MJ. And I was like, ‘What if MJ is a dude?’ Why can’t we discover that Peter is exploring his sexuality? It’s hardly even groundbreaking!… So why can’t he be gay? Why can’t he be into boys?”

Further, the superstar even had an idea for a possible casting as he pitched in the name of Michael B. Jordan. Garfield even called Jordan s*xy as he accepted being obsessed with him. He shared, “I’ve been obsessed with Michael B. Jordan since The Wire. He’s so charismatic and talented. It’d be even better—we’d have interracial bisexuality!”

Though Andrew Garfield has defined himself as a heterosexual but this never stopped him from advocating for equal rights for the queer community. He even went ahead and beautifully justified the role of Prior Walter, a gay man with AIDS, in the play Angels in America, garnering significant critical acclaim.

The actor presents the best example of being an ally in the true sense as he continues to inspire many, including the queer community across the globe.

