Andrew Garfield wasn’t just Spider-Man on screen. He was Spider-Man in real life. From crazy stunts to near-death moments, he gave it his all. As a kid, Garfield wanted to be Spidey. Then it actually happened. And he went all in—literally. Crashes, scratches, and sore muscles were just another day at work for him.

On day one, he was already bruised. In week one, he was covered in them. But instead of complaining, he soaked it all in. The actor told Slash: “We’re two weeks in. The first week was full of stunts, and I’ve never felt happier in my whole life. I’m all bruised and scratched up, and it feels really good. It’s just me throwing myself up against walls, which is incredibly fun and painful and testing my manhood. It’s a childhood fantasy I’m living out.”

As reported by Contact Music, Andrew Garfield once said that many of the stunts in the film were real and realistic. The actor mentioned that he pushed himself daily and often faced dangerous situations. The now 41-year-old also worked with the stunt team on major action scenes and how Peter’s body changed after being bitten, including how it affected his movements.

“As you can see, a lot of the stunts are practical and grounded in reality,” he once said according to Contact Music. “I would exhaust myself every day and get into near-death experiences every hour on the hour. I collaborated with the stunt team not only on the big stunt set-pieces but also on what happens to Peter’s body when he gets bitten. What happens to his DNA and how that effects the way he moves.”

Andrew Garfield wasn’t just throwing himself into walls for fun (well, sort of). He had to master Spidey’s movements down to the tiniest details. That meant exhaustion, injuries, and more than a few “uh-oh” moments on set. However, after The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Garfield stepped away. The Marvel Cinematic Universe moved forward with Tom Holland. But fans never let go of him, thinking if he would ever return. Then, Spider-Man: No Way Home happened.

