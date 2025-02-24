Sony has decided to push Spider-Man 4 back by a week, shifting its release date from July 24, 2026, to July 31, 2026, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The slight delay places the highly anticipated film just two weeks after Tom Holland’s next big project, The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan.

With Destin Daniel Cretton, director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, at the helm, the fourth installment will see Holland reprise his role as Peter Parker alongside Zendaya as MJ. However, the plot details remain a mystery.

Spider-Man’s New Script Sparks Excitement

Tom Holland has already read the first draft of the script with Zendaya, as he had already revealed that the highly anticipated filming is set to begin this summer. Their reaction? Pure excitement. Though some tweaks are still needed, Holland shared that they were literally “bouncing around the room” while reading it, calling it a film that genuinely respects the fans.

“It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job,” Holland said on the Rich Roll Podcast in October. “I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, ‘This is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.’ But there’s a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it’s exciting.”

The actor also acknowledged the challenge of aligning it with Marvel’s intricate timeline but expressed confidence in the team working behind the scenes. “One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine,” he explained. “And that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture. That’s one of the challenges we’re facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now.”

Tom Holland Previously Confirmed His Return To The Franchise

Having first starred as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016), Holland has since led three solo films: Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019), and No Way Home (2021). The 28-year-old confirmed in April last year that he would return for a fourth Spider-Man film. “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films,” he said.

“I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more,” he added. “We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

Tom Holland continued, “This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me. Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things.” The last installment left Peter Parker devastated, completely erased from the memories of those he loves, including MJ.

