The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has finally crossed the $1 billion mark and become Universal’s 2nd highest-grosser post-COVID. It is inches away from another animated feature’s global total, but will it be able to surpass it? We are talking about the global total for Zootopia, and by beating it, the Nintendo sequel will climb into the top 15 highest-grossing animated films worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 2026 movie has surpassed many of the blockbuster animated features, but with too much competition, it is losing steam at the box office. The Nintendo sequel has also been affected by its digital release. It will not beat the global haul of The Super Mario Bros Movie, as it has been performing weaker than its predecessor.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has collected $428.9 million at the North American box office so far and continues to add meaningful collections every day. Internationally, it has hit $573.1 million, and with that, the global total has reached $1.002 billion. It is the only movie of the year to achieve this mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $428.9 million

International – $573.1 million

Worldwide – $1.002 billion

Edges closer to beating Zootopia at the worldwide box office

According to the numbers, the Nintendo sequel is less than $25 million away from surpassing Zootopia’s global haul. For the unversed, Zootopia was released in 2016 and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year. It grossed $1.02 billion worldwide. Zootopia needs just 2.3% jump to beat the global haul of Zootopia and become the all-time 14th highest-grossing animation worldwide.

For the record, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the all-time 15th-highest-grossing animated film worldwide, and Zootopia is at #14. If the Nintendo sequel beats Zootopia, it will become the 14th-highest-grossing animated feature worldwide. It was released on April 1.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Worldwide Box Office: Becomes Universal’s Second-Highest-Grossing Film In The Post-COVID Era

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News