A Minecraft Movie experienced a harsh dip on its fourth Monday at the box office in North America. Despite the mixed reactions, the videogame adaptation is inching closer to yet another huge milestone domestically. Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s movie has dropped from the top five daily collections list for April releases. Is it finally slowing down at the box office? Scroll below for the deets.

The PG game adaptation has already surpassed Detective Pikachu and last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in the early days of its release to become the second highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time. It has gotten competition from Sinners and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith [re-release] in North America. This week, Thunderbolts* is also arriving at the cinemas, and it might also be affected by that.

Based on the report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Jared Hess’s film A Minecraft Movie collected a decent $1 million on its fourth Monday at the North American box office. It has left the top five with its fourth Monday gross and is at #6, only behind Furious 7‘s $1.2 million. After last week’s Easter-boosted Monday, the video game adaptation experienced a harsh decline of 82.4%, probably the biggest ever witnessed by the movie since its release.

The film, led by Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has hit $381 million, inching closer to the $400 million milestone, the last one in its theatrical run in the US. The movie will achieve that mark in the following weeks. A Minecraft Movie is projected to earn between $440 million and $470 million in North America. The movie has earned $436 million overseas, and the worldwide cume has hit the $816.97 million mark. It will also hit the $900 million mark.

A Minecraft Movie is already the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Will it be able to hold that title? Time will decide, and the film, released on April 4, will run successfully at the cinemas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

