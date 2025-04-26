Back in 2016, when Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice hit theaters, one thing was clear, Gal Gadot was Wonder Woman. With just a few scenes, the Israeli actress stole the show from two of the biggest comic book titans. Clad in Amazonian armor and wielding that iconic lasso, Gadot brought strength, grace, and a dash of mystery to the big screen in a way fans hadn’t quite seen before.

Her take on Diana Prince became a defining moment not just for the DCEU but also for superhero cinema. And let’s not forget, this wasn’t her first rodeo. Fast & Furious fans had already seen her pull off high-octane stunts with effortless cool. But here’s the kicker in this little throwback tale: before Gadot suited up and took the invisible jet for a spin, the coveted role of Wonder Woman had reportedly been offered to another familiar face from the Fast & Furious family. Yep, this almost went down a whole other road.

Olga Kurylenko Was Warner Bros. Pick For Wonder Woman

Before Gal Gadot wielded the Lasso of Truth and strolled into the DC Universe with that unforgettable Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice debut in 2016, Warner Bros. nearly handed the tiara to someone else, Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko. Yep, the same actress who gave James Bond a run for his MI6 paycheck and battled Tom Cruise in Oblivion almost became the Amazonian princess of Themyscira.

Kurylenko was on the final shortlist for Wonder Woman and even suited up. “I remember wearing a bathing suit and some leather boots,” she revealed in a throwback chat with The Hollywood Reporter. “They’re always surreal experiences.” Her audition came hot on the heels of working with Ben Affleck in To The Wonder, which ironically made things more awkward. “Maybe he wouldn’t want to work with someone again,” she mused, laughing. “What are the chances of being with him in another movie?”

Ultimately, Gadot got the nod, but Kurylenko took it all in stride. “You can’t get everything in your life,” she said. “It’s fine; I got Oblivion and Quantum of Solace.”

What’s even wilder? Gadot was once runner-up to Kurylenko for her Quantum role. It’s like Hollywood’s own superhero multiverse, just with fewer capes and more cocktail dresses. And while Olga didn’t end up saving the world in shiny armor, she’s still dominating the action genre, boots, leather, and all.

Who Else Auditioned For Wonder Woman Before Gal Gadot?

Before Gal Gadot officially became the Themysciran icon in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warner Bros. was deep in the Amazonian casting jungle, hunting for the perfect Diana Prince. And oh boy, the shortlist had some serious superhero firepower, including Marvel’s own Asgardian warrior and a ninja-trained assassin from G.I. Joe.

First up, Jaimie Alexander, aka Lady Sif from the Thor franchise. She looked the part, fought like a goddess, and had comic book cred for days. But there was a catch. “It was never going to happen,” she later admitted to Variety, pointing to her exclusive Marvel contract. “Sif, in her way, is Marvel’s Wonder Woman… they’re both ethereal and have armor and swords.” Jaimie even went full bold mode, saying she felt Marvel’s characters had more depth: “I haven’t really been able to find that with DC Comics.” Shots fired, but respectfully.

Then came Élodie Yung, the French-Cambodian actress known for slicing through bad guys as Elektra in Marvel’s Daredevil series and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. With her fierce martial arts background and striking presence, Yung ticked every box on the casting sheet: “tall, brunette, athletic, and exotic.” Variety confirmed she had tested for the part, alongside Gal and Olga, and sources hinted that she impressed the studio big time. Honestly, she could’ve totally pulled off the invisible jet and lasso combo.

Ultimately, Gadot took the crown, but both Jaimie and Élodie had serious Amazonian energy. In another multiverse, either of them could’ve wielded the Lasso of Truth. But in ours? They just gave Gal a serious run for her golden gauntlets.

