Snow White by Disney has finally crossed its first and probably the last huge milestone at the overseas box office. The film is also close to reaching a mega milestone at the worldwide box office because of the Easter holiday. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler starrer musical fantasy is expected to end its theatrical run as more movies are released. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is one of the most expensive films of the year as it was made on a reported budget of $250 million, and the movie is struggling to hit the $90 million mark in the United States. It has also been criticized for the casting, the change in story, and the CGI. The Disney feature suffered a big blow with the release of the PG game adaptation, A Minecraft Movie, as it has lost theatres, and since it is also a family movie, people are more inclined to watch it.

Snow White left the top of the domestic chart a long time ago, but it is still in the top 10. This week, the movie occupied the #10 spot after earning $1.17 million in North America. The Disney movie lost 890 theatres in the US this past week and is now running in 1650 locations. The musical fantasy starring Rachel Zegler as the titular and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen has hit the $84.56 million cume in North America.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, the musical fantasy has collected an estimated $4.7 million on its fifth weekend at the overseas box office. The film reportedly got an Easter Sunday boost and has, therefore, crossed the $100 million milestone internationally. Allied to the $84.56 million US cume, it has hit the $194.2 million mark worldwide. It is now $6 million away from the $200 million milestone, its final achievement at the box office.

Snow White by Marc Webb is projected to earn between $200 million and $210 million globally. The film will go down as one of the biggest disasters in the history of Disney live-action movies. The musical fantasy was released on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

