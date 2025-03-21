Rachel Zegler, the lead actress behind Snow White, Disney’s divisive new remake, is promoting her film as a tale of kindness and unity. In an interview with Allure, she described her character and herself as a “new dawn of acceptance.”

Yet she may not have followed her preachings when it came to her clashes with more prominent names such as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, sitting US President Donald Trump, Marvel star Jeremy Renner, and Star Wars alum Gina Carano. The Shazam actress’ trail of past feuds hints at a gap between her words and deeds, especially regarding her treatment of the latter.

Rachel Zegler’s 2020 summer was a storm. Motivated by the BLM riots, her tweets kept assuming an increasingly aggressive tone, vilifying Trump, Rowling, and Renner for what she deemed were discriminatory stands, calling to arms. The spark lit on September 13, 2020, when another Disney star, Gina Carano, tweaked her Twitter handle, adding “beep/bop/boop” after people unreasonably riled her on.

The former MMA fighter faced the blowback — and Disney axed her from The Mandalorian in 2021. Mainstream outlets, who have long painted Zegler as a victim of harassment, glossed over fairer excerpts from Carano’s tweet, which emphasized that she was “not against trans lives at all” and that she wanted them “to find less abusive representation.”

Incidentally, internet digs proved Rachel Zegler allegedly paved the path to Carano’s fall, staying low as her fans raged. An inconspicuous side to this incident revealed that hours before Carano had been hounded online for not listing pronouns, Zegler had already fired off tweets that stirred her followers into a frenzy. The West Side Story alum urged them to “love” Pedro Pascal, Carano’s Mandalorian co-star, and added, “Do not make fun of pronouns via multiple contentious tweets.”

Shortly after the Snow White actress’ post, a wave of online hate and violent threats directed at Carano prompted the latter’s controversial tweet, which would become the talking point for years and her ongoing lawsuit against Disney.

3 years ago Rachel Zegler sent her fans to bully Gina Carano over the “boop/bop/beep” pronouns thing. Gina just called Rachel out as a lying hypocrite after she tweeted: “I hope the world becomes kinder.” Rachel Zegler is finally reaping what she sowed. pic.twitter.com/7Fb0d5loBT — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) August 17, 2023

Years later, when Zegler herself was subject to backlash due to her tone-deaf views on Disney’s 1937 rendition of Snow White, she similarly preached kindness on X. Carano fired back with a meme, settling scores, only for Zegler to block her.

What began as Rachel Zegler’s great hope for swaying the hearts of liberal audiences by standing on the same side of every single issue has seemingly turned into a cautionary tale of arrogance, poor strategy, and a stunning fall from grace. No matter how firm one’s beliefs and political positions are, the absence of wit to separate those from the professional environment might become counterintuitive, and the response to Snow White is a perfect manifestation.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Coco 2 Finally In The Works? Here’s What We Know About The Disney & Pixar Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News