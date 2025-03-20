Sofia Vergara is known for her fashion affairs in the industry. The 52-year-old actress has always put her best fashion self forward whenever she steps outside. In the new season of America’s Got Talent, the diva has been rocking sexy ensembles as she owns them. Her latest look from the fourth audition round of the show is doing rounds on social media.

Vergara showed off her curves in a busty corset outfit, and we cannot help but decode her lookbook. Scroll ahead to see the details of her ensemble. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses from the America’s Got Talent season 20 episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Sofia Vergara is aging like a fine wine. She rocked her curvaceous figure in an off-shoulder busty corset top that shimmered with shiny sequins and featured a deep sweetheart neckline from Laura Basci’s collection. The Modern Family actress paired the look with matching pants with a seam in front and flared bottoms. However, it was the intertwined neckpiece that caught our attention.

Sofia Vergara knows how to accessorize each look. She wore a gold and diamond wavy neckpiece that accentuated the getup. She completed it with diamond studs, a few chunky rings, and a bracelet by Beldora Jewelry, YEPREM, and Dena Kemp. She posed with her other judges and can be seen having a great time with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

For makeup, Vergara chose a glamorous one. She completed the look with a glowy matte base, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, brown smokey eyes, massive falsies, and mauve plumpy lip shade. The actress left her hair in her usual open-curl hairdo.

The previous week, Sofia Vergara slayed in a black catsuit with a wrap top and matching pants. However, it was the plunging neckline that put her busty cle*vage on the show that left her fans crazy. She chose to go with a pair of dainty diamond studs and a chunky ring to match the edgy vibe of her look and completed it with bold makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

She accentuated the look with a matte base, contoured cheeks, super-defined brows, kohled waterline with brown-black smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, and a brown, mauve nude lip shade. The actress kept her hair straightened and left it open middle-parted.

Sofia Vergara surely knows what looks best on her, and whenever she makes an entrance, we sit down to watch her strut in her fashion affair.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Big Bang Theory Universe Expands: Stuart Takes Center Stage In Wild New Spinoff!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News