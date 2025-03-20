The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding once again, this time with a spinoff that puts an unlikely character in the spotlight. The project, ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,’ is an upcoming series that follows the ever-unlucky comic book store owner, Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman.

True to its title, the show will throw Stuart into another series of unfortunate and probably hilarious circumstances, proving that his luck isn’t improving soon. The series, currently in development at Warner Bros. Television, brings back the creative minds behind the ever-growing Big Bang Theory franchise, ensuring that fans are in for another round of nerdy, comedic misadventures.

The new ‘BIG BANG THEORY’ spin-off series has been titled ‘STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE’ Kevin Sussman, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie and Lauren Lapkus will all reprise their roles. pic.twitter.com/9FEEqECDs3 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 19, 2025

Familiar Faces Return

However, Stuart won’t be navigating disaster alone. The spinoff is set to reunite him with some familiar faces, including Lauren Lapkus as Denise, the socially awkward but endearing love interest introduced in The Big Bang Theory.

John Ross Bowie is also set to reprise his role as Barry Kripke, the lisping scientist whose rivalry with Sheldon Cooper was always a source of comedic gold—their return hints at the kind of quirky chemistry that made the original series a hit.

Though no official casting confirmations have been made, reports strongly suggest that key actors are expected to sign on soon. Behind the scenes, a powerhouse team is assembling. Big Bang Theory veterans Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady are once again stepping in as producers, a trio whose expertise has already proven invaluable in making the franchise a massive success.

Chuck Lorre Collaborates with Zak Penn and Bill Prady for The Big Bang Theory Spinoff on Max In exciting news for fans of The Big Bang Theory, Chuck Lorre, the original series’ co-creator, is teaming up with Zak Penn and Bill Prady to develop a new spinoff series for Max.… pic.twitter.com/yzaPApMpSX — CineSummary (@cinesummary) January 5, 2025

The Growing Franchise of Big Bang Theory

The new installment joins an expanding lineup of spinoffs born from the original series. First came Young Sheldon, chronicling the childhood of the socially challenged genius, played by Iain Armitage.

After that, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage gave audiences a deeper look into Sheldon’s older brother’s life, with Montana Jordan and Emily Osment leading the way. That series was recently renewed for a second season, reinforcing how much love there still is for the Cooper family and their world.

#BigBangTheory fans, we hope you’re ready for a lot more Stuart. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest franchise spinoff joining #YoungSheldon and #GeorgieAndMandy: Stuart Fails to Save the Universe! #TBBT #BBT https://t.co/ThLBWxNEmq pic.twitter.com/o2gdRPmOyX — TVLine.com (@TVLine) March 19, 2025

As for when Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will hit screens? That’s still a mystery. But with development in full swing, it’s only a matter of time before more details emerge.

