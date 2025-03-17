Mickey 17 might be having a mediocre run at the box office in North America and other parts of the world, but it is performing really well in South Korea. The film has surpassed Dune 2’s local haul to achieve an interesting feat in Bong Joon Ho’s home country. Scroll below for the deets.

The Dune sequel by Denis Villeneuve was released last year and became the second highest-grossing film post-COVID in South Korea. It has been surpassed by the Robert Pattinson starrer in just seventeen days. Its performance in China is also underwhelming; in the United States, it dropped to #3 on its second weekend.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Mickey 17 collected a solid $2.2 million on its 3rd three-day weekend in South Korea. It witnessed a decline of -43.6% from last weekend and collected $800K on the third Sunday, yesterday. It remained isolated at #1, dominating 42.6% of market share. The film has hit the $17.8 million cume in South Korea and 2.6 million admissions in just seventeen days. Therefore, it has surpassed the local haul of Dune 2, which earned $16.3 million.

Mickey 17 has become Warner Bros’ 2nd highest-grossing film post-COVID in South Korea. Meanwhile, in the United States, the film managed to collect $7.5 million only on its second weekend, taking a harsh dip of -60.5% from its opening weekend. With a hefty price tag of $118 million, the movie has hit the $33.3 million cume in North America. According to the trade analyst, it is eyeing a $48 million to $53 million run in the United States.

Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi movie collected $15.6 million overseas, which has raised its international cume to $57.2 million. Added to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection stands at $90.5 million. Mickey 17 is predicted to suffer a heavy loss at the box office. It was widely released on March 7 and a week before that in South Korea.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Worldwide Box Office: Less Than $1 Million Away From Surpassing The Global Haul Of Dune 2

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News