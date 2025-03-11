Mickey 17 star Robert Pattinson has a lineup of projects, including The Drama, alongside Zendaya. Kristoffer Borgli’s directorial has already raised expectations and excitement among the audience, and while we love to watch Pattinson onscreen, he often gets overwhelmed with scenes. In an interview, he opened up about a scene in The Drama that drove him crazy and only his co-star was able to calm him down.

We are all waiting with great anticipation to see Twilight star and Challengers actress together on the big screen. Sneak peeks of videos and photos from their project have already gone viral, leaving their fans in a frenzy. Even though there’s an age gap between the two actors, the chemistry is definitely chemistrying in the movie. For the unversed, they will also be seen together in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Scroll ahead to read about it.

As per FilmUpdates, Robert Pattinson talked about a sequence from The Drama that left him distressed. So much so that he called Zendaya a night before they were supposed to shoot. He said, “We had a scene together that was driving me crazy. I was desperately looking for its meaning, writing pages and pages of textual analysis. I ended up calling Zendaya the night before shooting the scene.”

He further explained how Zendaya helped him to understand the scene and added, “I shared my doubts with her, I spoke for two hours, and after a while, very calmly, she made me understand that the line just said what it meant to say, that there was no hidden meaning. And there I was going crazy for three days.”

Kristoffer Borgli’s The Drama will have A24 as its financer and producer. For those who don’t know. Borgli worked with A24 in 2023 for his project, Dream Scenario, starring Nicolas Cage. Though not much has been revealed yet, The Drama follows a couple whose romantic life takes a sharp turn right before their big day. So far, we only know that Robert Pattinson and Zendaya are in the leads, and we are still waiting to learn about the full cast.

In another interview, the Batman actor revealed how he gets afraid of a dancing sequence. Explaining how he managed to do the scene with Jennifer Lawrence and Lynne Ramsay in Die, My Love, he said, “They just find it so easy, and they’re like ‘Just dance, it’s just music playing, just dance.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m telling you, I’m going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it,’ and they’re like, ‘Just dance, stop being a freak.’”

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson can now be seen in his latest movie in the theaters, Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-Ho. Well, what are your thoughts about Pattinson’s overwhelming nature?

