Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen is iconic. But believe it or not, the British heartthrob almost bailed on his Twilight audition. Yes, someone else could have been brooding in the rain, staring at Bella Swan. It’s hard to imagine, but it almost happened.

Back in the day, Pattinson wasn’t the suave, self-assured Hollywood A-lister we know now. Sure, the Brit artist wasn’t new to big franchises. He’d already played the tragic Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter film series. But even after that, auditions still scared the life out of him.

He was just an actor trying to land roles while couch-crashing at his agent’s place. And when Twilight came knocking, he nearly slammed the door. Why? Because of full-blown audition anxiety.

Ever had that feeling where you’re excited about something, then suddenly want to back out? Yeah, Pattinson had that—but on a career-altering scale.

The morning of Robert Pattinson’s Twilight audition, his nerves hit a peak meltdown. He was crashing on his agent’s couch at the time and straight-up texted her, saying he wasn’t going. And with this, he was close to missing out on a role that would make you a global sensation. He described his fear in an interview with GQ, saying:

“I’d started to develop this absolute terror of auditions, which I’m sure a lot of actors have,” Pattinson explained. “And I kind of could be so enthusiastic about something, and then the day of the audition just my confidence would just entirely collapse. The same thing happened the morning of the Twilight audition. I used to live on my agent’s couch at the time, in her apartment, and she sent me the email exchange. It was like, ‘I’m freaking out. I don’t wanna go to the audition anymore.’”

But fate (and a little pharmaceutical assistance) had other plans. Now, most agents might offer a pep talk. Pattinson’s agent? She offered Valium. Yes. his agent had a trick up her sleeve—or, more accurately, in her bathroom cabinet. Pattinson said:

“I’d never taken a Valium before. I just remember just feeling so glorious in the back of the taxi with the window open and just being like, ‘Wow, this is what I’ve been missing.’”

And the surprising thing is—it worked. One Valium later, Pattinson strolled into the audition, blissfully detached, and nailed that brooding vampire look. That slightly “detached,” “spacey” vibe? Perfect for Edward Cullen. Turns out, being a little out of it made Robert Pattinson the ideal brooding vampire.

So, what if Pattinson had skipped the audition? Twilight might have looked very different. No intense stares, no awkward tree-climbing, no “hold on tight, spider monkey.” But in the end, destiny (and a tiny white pill) made sure Pattinson got the role. And the rest, as they say, is sparkly vampire history.

