Kanye West is busy making waves again, this time with the premiere of his latest movie project. To mark the occasion, the Yeezy founder unveiled a striking and provocative new poster, an image of Bianca Censori reclining n*de while announcing an exclusive screening in Los Angeles. The $25 million avant-garde film, which he co-produced, is said to explore the female body as “something to showcase” and features Bianca in the lead role.

Controversy Surrounding Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Involvement

The project seems to be moving forward under the direction of acclaimed artist Vanessa Beecroft, despite previous reports that Bianca had hesitated to continue filming due to Kanye West‘s controversial behavior. According to the Daily Mail, Kanye and Bianca funded the film entirely. The Aussie, described as a “brilliant actress,” played the lead role in the all-female cast. Production initially wrapped in Japan before continuing at an undisclosed location.

Kanye celebrated Bianca’s involvement in the project, captioning his post, “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”

It has been reported that the movie’s production team would deal with how “shame over being naked is not natural to humans’ and that ‘obscenity exists only in the mind.” The project announcement follows a string of headline-making incidents surrounding Kanye as his online tirades, filled with antisemitic, homophobic, and sexist remarks, have ignited widespread backlash.

He even attempted to sell a $20 white T-shirt featuring a swastika using his Yeezy website, prompting Shopify to suspend the site.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori’s Grammys Stunt & Fallout In Japan

Kanye’s recent appearance at the Grammys added further controversy when Bianca turned her back to photographers before dropping her fur coat, revealing a sheer nude dress. The moment, which Kanye later described as a “real-life movie,” sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” wrote the Grammy-winner. “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot. She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life.”

However, Kanye’s behavior also has serious consequences. After being “greeted with horror in Japan,” concerns arose that his Tokyo Dome shows scheduled for May could be in jeopardy. Critics labeled his actions as coercive control, with sources stating that he had “completely culturally misjudged Japan.”

Kanye West’s Relentless Hate Speech

Kanye’s inflammatory remarks have escalated in recent weeks. Renewing his attacks on the Jewish community, he referred to himself as a Nazi, professed admiration for Hitler, and declared he would never “trust or work with Jewish people” again.

“IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS I CAN SAY WHATEVER THE F**K I WANNA SAY FOREVER WHERES MY F***ING APOLOGY FOR FREEZING MY ACCOUNTS SUCK MY D**K HOWS THAT FOR AN APOLOGY,” he wrote.

Adding more fuel to the fire, just hours later, he promoted what he called his “greatest performance art piece thus far,” which was the swastika T-shirt, during the Super Bowl. He stated, “So funny how N****** rapping about killing N****** is not hate but posting a swastika is hate.”

Meanwhile, Bianca has remained silent on the matter. “Bianca was unaware that he was doing this,” a source told the outlet. “They’re in LA and he started this in the middle of the night.” A separate insider later claimed Bianca Censori was “really sick of his attention seeking” and concerned that his outbursts were “making her look like she is anti-Semitic which is so far from the truth.”

