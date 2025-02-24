Bianca Censori made a rare covered-up appearance alongside Kanye West at the Los Angeles premiere of her debut film, a project reportedly directed by Italian performance artist Vanessa Beecroft and produced by Kanye himself.

The 30-year-old Aussie model, dressed in a long black dress and hijab, contrasted sharply with the often-revealing looks she has worn in recent months, including the headline-making ensemble from the 2025 Grammy Awards. West, on the other hand, opted for an all-black outfit as well, pairing trousers with a leather jacket.

Bianca Censori covers up after Kanye West’s disturbing comments about new moviehttps://t.co/RQMpwXqOeZ pic.twitter.com/zYiWMu0KgM — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 23, 2025

A Mysterious Film Backed By Kanye West

The couple, known for their controversy-laden public appearances, were joined at the screening by rapper The Game. The film, partially shot in Japan, is said to explore the female body as “something to showcase,” with Bianca taking center stage.

Even though the details about the movie remain under wraps, Kanye recently shared a promotional image on Instagram, featuring Bianca nude in a minimalist dance studio, showcasing her blonde hair

In his post, Kanye wrote, “IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.” However, it quickly sparked backlash, with social media users criticizing him for once again showcasing his wife’s naked body so publicly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ye (@ye)

One wrote, “I’ve seen this woman naked beyond my will more times than I can count.” Another said, “Kanye this isn’t cool.” A third added, “For once ye, I don’t care. Bring back Kanye west.”

The Film Was Funded By Kanye West and Bianca Censori

The project is reportedly entirely self-funded by Kanye and Bianca, with sources close to the couple describing the model, who has a background in architecture, as a “brilliant actress.” It has been claimed that while filming recently wrapped up in Japan, it was scheduled to continue at an undisclosed location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Recent Controversial Grammys Appearance

This latest public outing follows weeks of controversy surrounding the couple’s Grammys appearance, where Bianca dropped a floor-length coat on the red carpet to reveal a sheer slip dress that left little to the imagination.

The backlash only intensified after Kanye took to social media, delivering a now-infamous rant in which he claimed, “I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE,” insisting the naked stunt had nothing to do with “woke feminism.”

He continued, “PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION YES I DONT MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESNT WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDNT HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.” The rapper then said he has “no respect or empathy for any one living.” He fumed, “NO ONE LIVING CAN F— WITH ME BUT I DO LOVE SOME PEOPLE AND I GIVE THEM FAVOR.”

“I have dominion over my wife” &

“… she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval…” Hate Ye all you want but how many men today have the balls to say that in public? pic.twitter.com/g2QVvTypdk — C.J.V.W (@clarencejvw) February 10, 2025

According to insiders, Bianca was deeply upset by Kanye’s comments, feeling disrespected by the way he spoke about her. Sources claim that West later apologized for the Grammys controversy, and while she reportedly appreciated the gesture, their dynamic continues to raise eyebrows.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: SAG Awards 2025: Jane Fonda’s Lifetime Achievement Acceptance Speech Leaves Everyone In Awe, “Saying What Needed To Be Said,” Says Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News