Bianca Censori To Settle Divorce With Kanye West Taking Away Only 1.25% Of His Net Worth?

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made a lot of noise with their controversial appearance at the Grammys 2025 red carpet. They were happily partners in crime. But as per recent rumors, divorce is on the cards, and there are already discussions of alimony ongoing. Scroll below for the latest scoop!

Ye married Bianca within two months of the divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. They celebrated their second anniversary in December 2024. Time and again, negative reports circulate around the controversial couple, but their paparazzi spottings prove they’re enjoying their marital bliss.

A recent report by The Mail claims Bianca Censori has agreed to a $5 million settlement for her divorce from Kanye West. According to Forbes, Ye has a net worth of $400 million as of 2025. This means she will be walking away with only 1.25% of his total fortune.

Another attorney from West Coast Trial Lawyers suggested Bianca Censori demand a higher divorce alimony. He told The Sun, “California is a community property state, and without a prenup, she is entitled to half of Kanye’s earnings during the past two years, minus any community obligation.”

However, it still remains unclear if Ye and his wife are really heading for a divorce. A rep of the couple had previously clarified all is well and that the couple is excited to celebrate Valentine’s Day together. But their public absence since the Grammys 2025 has sparked speculations that there’s trouble in paradise.

Meanwhile, Kanye West recently claimed that his net worth has bounced back to over $2 billion. That’s not it, he claimed his fortunes are worth $2.77 billion, according to Eton Venture Services. However, the figures do not match Forbes, as the reputed portal claims he has witnessed a significant reduction in his assets since his fallout with Adidas.

