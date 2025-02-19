Brad Pitt is undeniably one of Hollywood’s most iconic heartthrobs, but behind that flawless face and effortless cool lies an unexpected secret — he ditched showers for baby wipes. The Inglourious Basterds star once admitted to skipping traditional hygiene routines and instead opting for quick wipes to stay fresh.

Eli Roth, who starred alongside Pitt in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 World War II flick, spilled the details on Pitt’s unconventional method.

“After a scene, Brad had to get next to me for a close-up shot, and he said, ‘Damn, you’re ripe.’ I said, ‘I didn’t have time to shower.’ He said, ‘Baby wipes, man, baby wipes,’” Roth recalled. Pitt, deep in dad mode at the time, explained that showers weren’t always an option with six kids and a busy schedule. “Man, I’m getting [peed] on all day. I don’t have time to take a shower.”

But baby wipes weren’t just a quick fix. Pitt reportedly abandoned traditional soap and antiperspirant altogether, swapping them for a homemade alternative. His reasoning? Concerns over environmental impact and toxins in personal care products.

Not everyone was on board with Pitt’s low-maintenance routine. A former bodyguard allegedly complained about the actor’s body odor, and even his kids staged a protest over his infrequent showers. If his family had grievances, it’s safe to assume some co-stars may have had thoughts, too.

Pitt, however, isn’t the only A-lister to admit to dialing down on daily hygiene. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher made waves when they confessed to a relaxed approach to bathing their kids, saying they only washed them when they “saw dirt.” Jake Gyllenhaal also weighed in, telling Vanity Fair, “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary.”

Despite the raised eyebrows, Pitt’s approach worked for him. Roth, for one, took the advice seriously. “My character is called the Bear Jew. If I ever started to smell like a bear, I would just use a couple of baby wipes under the armpits, and it made it safe for everyone else to act around me.”

While Pitt may have been crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive twice, his hygiene habits tell a different story. But whether he’s rocking red carpets or wiping down with baby wipes, one thing’s for sure: he’s still Brad Pitt, and apparently, that’s enough.

