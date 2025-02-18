With the next film in the Ocean’s franchise in pre-production, original stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are excited about the prospect of it and are reportedly happy with the “really good” script that has been finalized. They are also hoping to convince other original cast members to return for it.

The heist franchise has starred a number of established stars but Sandra Bullock is the one they are really hoping to bring back for the upcoming film titled Ocean’s Fourteen. As per a new report, Brad and George are trying to convince her to sign the deal and get back on set. Here’s what we know.

Brad Pitt & George Clooney Convincing Sandra Bullock To Return To The Ocean’s Franchise

According to In Touch Weekly, though Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were reported to be in talks to star in the prequel of the franchise, there hasn’t been clarity on that front with the stars having packed schedules as well as Margot having recently given birth to her first child, a baby boy.

margot robbie & ryan gosling at the european #barbie premiere pic.twitter.com/d4DckT3m1w — best of margot (@badpostmargots) July 12, 2023

As per a source, two years ago, Brad and George were almost done with the Ocean’s franchise, ready to hand it off to Margot, Ryan and director Jay Roach. “But then Barbie happened, Ryan and Margot got permanent A-list status and got pulled in a million directions,” the insider alleged about the situation. This led to the two returning to their beloved franchise for more.

“They want to make the Avengers of heist movies and bring in the great manes from the history of this franchise,” the source claimed. For those unversed, some of the OG names like Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner have passed away, while Bruce Willis has retired due to his recurring ailment.

Regardless, Brad and George are hopeful to bring back some of the stars of the franchise including Sandra. They are allegedly also hoping to see the return of Julia Roberts, Don Cheadle and Casey Affleck. Sandra is known for playing Debbie Ocean, sister of Danny Ocean, portrayed by George.

“They want everybody they can afford back in the new movie, but Sandra is the big fish,” the insider stated. Meanwhile, Sandra is reportedly happy that they want her back and trusts them to have her back. The report added that Brad and George “desperately need this to work to prove their global star power” and are hoping to get help from the original names of the franchise.

The source concluded, “The good news for Sandra is they’re more than willing to overpay her for her time. They want this movie in cinemas by Christmas next year at the latest.” An official confirmation about the same is yet to happen but work is currently underway as per several reports.

The cast of Ocean’s Twelve in a promotional photoshoot, 2004. pic.twitter.com/La32q47DFt — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) December 9, 2022

