Imagine Dragons are one of the most popular music bands from the US. The group debuted in 2012 with the album Night Vision featuring the lead single It’s Time. The single brought wide fame and recognition to the band. Imagine Dragons consists of lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee.

The group’s second album Smoke + Mirrors was released in 2015. This year, the album completes a decade. In celebration of this feat, the band has announced a special compilation edition of the album Reflections (from the Vault of Smoke + Mirrors) featuring 14 new demo tracks. A promotional single Monica from the album was released on January 27, 2025. The tenth-anniversary special album is slated to release on February 21, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imagine Dragons (@imaginedragons)

This year, the band is also releasing a special movie. Titled Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl, this movie captures the band’s 4-day residency at the Hollywood Bowl held in October 2024. The performance also features the LA Film Orchestra. This 4-day residency was the concluding segment of the band’s LOOM tour across North America. LOOM is Imagine Dragons’ sixth studio album which was released on June 28, 2024.

The movie will be released on Wednesday, March 26, and Saturday, March 29, 2025. Trafalgar Releasing will helm the distribution of the film. Tickets for the movie are up for sale since February 12, 2025. Select locations will have ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX screening as well.

Imagine Dragons was one of the headliners for Lollapalooza India held in January 2023. The band is known for musical genres like alt-rock, pop rock, synth pop, folk, bass, and synth in their songs. Imagine Dragons are popular for their songs like Demons, On Top of the World, Bad Liar, Believer, to name a few.

