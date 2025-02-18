Kim Kardashian and Kanye West left fans shell-shocked with their divorce in November 2022. Another bomb was dropped when Ye moved on with his Yeezy employee, Bianca Censori. Netizens are accusing The Kardashians star of copying his new wife in her bold Instagram posts. Scroll below for the exciting scoop and reactions!

Anyone following Kim Kardashian on Instagram would be surprised by her sudden bold looks on social media. In a recent post, the reality star flaunted her buttocks as she sat in front of a mirror in her white printed bodysuit with a plunging neckline. In another picture from her SNL BTS, she wrapped herself in a furry coat and paired it with a nude-colored onesie.

If that’s not enough, Kim Kardashian dropped her glamorous Balenciaga look from SNL. In a video, she could be seen flaunting her curvaceous figure in her mettalic attire. Netizens couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance with Kanye West’s new wife, Bianca Censori. Many even accused the reality star of copying her.

A Reddit user shared a collage of Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori’s similar facial looks and wrote, “This shit is getting weird.”

Another commented, “Bianca looks like she could be Kim’s daughter”

A user pointed out, “For everyone saying “Bianca looks like Kim”, NO, Bianca is what Kim WANTS to look like. Kanye knows this so he took Bianca, who’s gorgeous IRL without being filtered to death, and he made her his real life MUSE. All he could do with Kim is parade her around in weird clothes, Bianca can actually show off her face and body.”

A user mocked Kim Kardashian’s look on Instagram, “It’s giving censori….”

Another reacted, “Something is off here, are you OK Kim”

A comment read, “Its giving Kim Sensori”

“Nude under a fur coat 🤔 where have I seen that before?,” a user mocked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Isn’t the resemblance uncanny?

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori covers up in fur coat while out with rapper and North West https://t.co/Zp6pV7t25T pic.twitter.com/McWrG8URBQ — Page Six (@PageSix) March 24, 2024

Meanwhile, reports suggest Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading for a divorce. This isn’t the first time such rumors have circulated about the couple. However, they look quite happy in their public appearances.

