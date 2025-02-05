Kanye West and Bianca Censori were the talk of the town due to the latter’s controversial outfit. Her see-through outfit made headlines, and while Ye is often accused of deciding what she would wear, this time, insiders claimed it was a well-planned statement by her designer, and she agreed to do it. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Bianca sported a black fur coat and removed it to reveal a nearly naked, see-through dress. It was a completely see-through dress, and she posed for the photographs, exposing her b*tt. Meanwhile, Ye was sporting his signature style of all-black ensemble. Another report states that it is reportedly for publicity, and Ye is a master at that.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a friend of Bianca Censori and the Donda rapper revealed to the Daily Mail that Kanye West works extensively with the Yeezy designers to make the outfits. They also claimed that Bianca is not being forced to wear such revealing outfits, clarifying Ye does not pressure her to wear such clothes. Bianca, too, likes to wear such garments. The couple’s friend said, “They build these looks together, sharing ideas and vision against the establishment of fashion and culture.” In addition, the insider clarified that Bianca loves that her husband is empowering her.

The friend continued, “They are doing this together, so any suggestion that they are not in on this together is false.” Another US Weekly source revealed similar things, as per Live Mint. The insider said, “It’s all Kanye; there’s no outside influence. Bianca likes the attention. Good or bad, they love it. They love the buzz.”

The source added that it is all for publicity, and Ye knows how to stay relevant. They added, “He (Kanye West) is a master of publicity stunts. He knows how to stay in the game. He’s a master. He directs the ship and makes sure everyone knows that.”

According to reports, Kanye and Bianca left before the Grammys 2025 ceremony even began. It led to speculations that the couple was removed for their bold stunt. However, US Weekly confirmed they left the venue voluntarily as they did not intend to attend the event. He reportedly left before the ceremony to attend his after-party.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

