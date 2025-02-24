The 31st Screen Actors Guild Award was held in Los Angeles and was streamed live on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The SAG Awards 2025 was hosted by Kristen Bell who was also nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role in Nobody Wants This. Here’s looking at some of the highlights from the occasion.

1- Kieran Culkin Being Unhinged And Unprepared

Kieran Culkin won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for A Real Pain. The actor was inevitably unprepared for his winning speech. The actor started by saying, “Thank you SAG-AFTRA, for this very heavy award” after which he quickly put down the trophy by saying, “No one can hold it for 45 seconds.” After giving a subtle shoutout to fellow nominee Adrien Broody, he quickly thanked the director-writer of his movie, Jesse Eisenberg, especially the latter’s sister, who actually came up with the idea of casting Kieran in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

2- Selena Gomez’s Hilarious Reaction While Accepting Best Ensemble Cast Award For Only Murders In The Building

Selena Gomez had the most hilarious reaction while being the only cast member from Only Murders In The Building to go to the stage to accept the Best Ensemble Cast Award. She said, “Wait, we never win. Marty and Steve aren’t here because they don’t really care.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

3- Kristen Bell Recreating The Challengers Scene With Ted Danson And William Jackson Harper

Kristen Bell recreating the infamous threesome scene from Challengers scene at the SAG Awards 2025 with William Jackson Harper and Ted Danson was one of the funniest moments from the event. The trio left the crowd with some laughs during the same.

Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and William Jackson Harper reuniting to create their own Challengers moment at the SAG Awards pic.twitter.com/g1gF6l5UJr — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025

4- Harrison Ford Videobombing Shrinking Co-Star Jessica Williams’ Speech

One of the cutest moments was Harrison Ford videobombing his Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams’ speech at the SAG Awards 2025. When Jessica was giving her speech, Harrison Ford turned towards the camera while munching on a break. Williams hilariously said, “I told him to turn away. Don’t look.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

5- Demi Moore Winning The Best Actress For Substance

Demi Moore won the Best Actress at the SAG Awards for her role in Substance. In a heartwarming speech, the actress credited the fraternity as her ‘teachers.’ She stated that she feels grateful to have had the opportunity to keep on trying to sustain in the industry and witnessing both success and failures.

Demi Moore continued her strong awards season run for #TheSubstance by taking home the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a lead role. "You have all been my greatest teachers," she said while accepting her award. "I am so grateful that I have continued… pic.twitter.com/G1E38zLI4q — Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2025

6- Kristen Bell’s Frozen Parody

Kristen Bell who was the host of the SAG Awards 2025 crooned a parody of the Frozen chartbuster, ‘Do You Want To Build A Snowman?’ wherein she turned the lyrics to, ‘Do You Want To Be An Actor?’ While she sang the same, the montage showed the early roles of some of the actors in attendance like Kieran Culkin, Selena Gomez, Timothee Chalamet, and Jodie Foster.

Kristen Bell just sang a "Frozen" parody while a montage of every SAG Award nominee's first acting gig appeared on screen pic.twitter.com/comi21lnOu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 24, 2025

