SAG Awards 2025: The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards is one of the prestigious awards in Hollywood. The red carpet event of these award ceremonies is as important as the main ceremony. Actors share much information about their work or other stuff, but that depends on how they are interviewed; this year, Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata. However, Singh is criticized and called cringeworthy for her interview with Jane Fonda and Kieran Culkin.

For the unversed, Fonda was the 60th SAG Life Achievement Award recipient and was the first celeb Singh spoke to during the red carpet event. It started casually when the host asked Fonda about her custom Armani gown. But gradually, things went downhill with the veteran star’s unenthusiastic responses.

Lilly Singh asked Jane Fonda for advice on young actresses, but Jane Fonda’s response was low-energy. Singh also asked her what Fonda does when she is not working, and at one point, the legendary actress showed her annoyance and called out the SAG Awards 2025 host for allegedly putting words in her mouth. She has also been criticized for her interviews with Harrison Ford and Kieran Culkin.

One of the users wrote, “Lily Singh was given the opportunity to interview THEE Harrsion Ford, and she wasted the time asking, “What is Jane Fonda and Jason Siegal like?”… Only to cut the interview short.”

Another said, “The questions didn’t get better after that for any other celebrity.”

Followed by another user saying, “Whoever the hell this is needs to never ever be interviewing talent again. Horrible interviewer. What she did to Kieran was awkward.”

Another wondered, “Why are all these interviews so awkward! #SAGAwardsOnNetflix #SAGAwards.”

One wrote, “did anyone see that really awkward Jane Fonda interview…”

“I don’t know who this woman is but she is literally so cringe and overzealous plz get someone else @netflix her interview with Jane Fonda was sooo awkward #SAGAwardsOnNetflix,” wrote another user calling out Lilly Singh, red-carpet host of the SAG Awards 2025.

One stated, “Lilly Singh gotta work on her interviewing skills for the fun celebrities she’s alright but for the serious ones she comes across cringe.”

Another wrote, “Who on earth hired this Lily person to interview these talented movie stars? She is so loud and over the top and asking the most empty, ridiculous questions. Talking over every guest.”

And, “Jane Fonda is not vibing with Lilly Singh.”

Followed by “Lily Singh is unwatchable on this red carpet, I have never seen such awkward celebrity interviews.”

Lilly Singh wore a zip-up ensemble with a Mandarin collar, floral detailing on the bodice and hips, and shoulder pads. She looked stunning at the SAG Awards 2025, which are live-streamed on Netflix.

