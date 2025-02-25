Robert Downey Jr. has worked with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. From the Avengers cast to his Sherlock Holmes co-stars, he’s shared the screen with some legends. But guess what? There’s only one actor he never wants to do another movie without. And no, it’s not Chris Evans or Jude Law.

You’d think it’d be one of his close Marvel buddies, right? Maybe even someone he’s had iconic on-screen chemistry with. But no! RDJ’s ride-or-die pick is Vincent D’Onofrio. Yes, Kingpin himself. The crazy part? They didn’t even share a scene in the MCU.

So, how did Downey Jr. end up vowing cinematic loyalty to D’Onofrio? It all started with a little courtroom drama called The Judge. And apparently, one film was enough for RDJ to declare a lifelong acting partnership.

Back in 2014, The Judge hit theaters, starring Downey Jr. as a big-shot lawyer defending his estranged father. The film had a stacked cast, including Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, and, of course, D’Onofrio. The actor played Glen Palmer, RDJ’s on-screen brother, and while their sibling relationship was complicated in the movie, their real-life bond was the complete opposite.

Something just clicked between them. Maybe it was their shared love of deep characters. Maybe it was D’Onofrio’s unmatched acting skills. Or maybe Downey Jr. just found a new Hollywood bestie. Whatever it was, it left a mark.

He doesn’t throw around praise lightly, but when it comes to D’Onofrio, he’s all in. In an interview, the 59-year-old made it clear: If he’s making a movie, D’Onofrio better be in it. “I will tell you officially that as of now, I would rather not do a movie without Vincent D’Onofrio, ever again,” he told Deadline. The Avengers star added:

“He literally is like the big brother I never had, and he is just so talented. He is nothing like his character, Glen. There is not a moment of Vincent D’Onofrio in that character. There are aspects of him in it, but he is a masterful guy. So honestly, almost every project that I think about moving forward I think, what’s Vince going to do in it?”

But there is a twist: D’Onofrio is part of the Marvel universe as Kingpin in Daredevil and Hawkeye, but he and RDJ never actually shared a scene. Imagine if they had—Kingpin and Iron Man in the same frame. Now that’s a missed opportunity!

Still, even without an MCU crossover, Downey is determined to work with D’Onofrio. And it makes sense. D’Onofrio is one of the most adaptable actors out there. He can do menacing villains, endearing oddballs, and everything in between.

