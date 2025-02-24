James Bond franchise is back, taking the overall franchise to another level. Ever since Amazon Prime struck a deal and took over the 007 rights, there has been a lot going on in the production department.

While reports claim that scripting, casting and work on the next film of the franchise is in the mud right now, there are other mediums being focused on. Florence Pugh is rumored to be cast as the leading star in the James Bond spin off television series and here’s what we know about the same.

Florence Pugh To Star In James Bond Spinoff Series?

According to The US Sun, Florence is slated to play Miss Moneypenny in the spinoff show which is tentatively titled The Moneypenny Diaries. It is expected to be the first of many dramas planned by Amazon Prime now that the creative rights have officially been bought by the streaming giant.

The show “is likely to be based on the books of the same name” which are set in the time period of the fifties and the sixties. It is being assumed that the series can act as a prequel to the films, but there is no confirmation as of now. An insider told the portal, “Depending on your point of view, having the story of such a loved character played by a top British actress is either a dream combination or a nightmare,” referring to Florence’s casting.

They continued, “Many Bond fans fear that the Amazon deal will lead to the brand being diluted down with spin-off stories and prequels which diminish the purity of the British icon.” The source pointed out that though the films showed Bond in a certain light, this show will be slightly different from it.

That isn’t the only worry though. It’s not confirmed if Bond will feature in the show but if he does, it “raises the prospect of there being multiple actors playing 007 in different films and shows.” Prior to Florence there have been several other actors who have played the role across years and projects.

Lois Maxwell played Miss Moneypenny from 1962 to 1985. Other names in the list are Caroline Bliss, Samantha Bond and Naomie Harris, the latter of which starred in the films featuring Daniel Craig. For those unversed, The Moneypenny Diaries is a set of three novels as well as two short stories.

They were published from 2005 to 2008 by Samantha Weinberg under the name Kate Westbrook. An official confirmation is yet to come out about the show and the casting of Florence Pugh who has starred in successful films like Oppenheimer and Dune 2, thus cementing her place in the industry.

