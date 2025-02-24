When Top Gun: Maverick released in theatres in 2022, the audience could not get enough of it and the film became a blockbuster. Raving reviews and box office collections later, it also solidified a future with a third film in the making. Three years later, fans are still waiting to get back into the world.

Tom Cruise and Glen Powell in particular grabbed a lot of eyeballs for their respective portrayals. Jay Ellis, who portrayed Reuben “Payback” Fitch in the movie, recently spoke about it and gave an update, revealing what he knows about the current status of Top Gun 3 and why it’s taking so long.

Jay Ellis Gives An Update On Tom Cruise Starrer Top Gun 3

The actor spoke to US Weekly and shared why the third film is yet to start production. He started off with a joke and said, “So here’s what the story’s going to be. It’s going to be payback” and then added that he was kidding. “In all honesty, they’re still working on the script. They’re still working on the story. They’re wanting to get it right,” Jay explained the delay of the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis)

Referring to Tom Cruise, he stated, “You know, Tom is a stickler, and that really comes from him wanting to make sure the audience gets what they paid for and that they’re entertained.” The aim is that for the two hours the fans are watching the movie, “they can fully disappear in this theater.”

The script should be such “the world around them doesn’t exist anymore” and the viewers are fully entertained. “That’s where the focus is,” the 43 year old added. He expressed that it’s important to make sure that the story “is not done just to make a movie,” as that is not the goal of filmmaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Top Gun (@topgunmovie)

The third film is being made “because these characters are going to make people lean in,” he concluded. Top Gun: Maverick released in May 2022 and was the sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. The success of the second led to the studios greenlighting a third film which is currently being scripted. The sequel starred Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller and Glen Powell.

It became not just the second highest grossing film of the year but also the most successful movie of Tom Cruise’s impressive career which features a lot of other franchises including the blockbuster Mission Impossible series. The tentative title of the third film is said to be Top Gun: Rooster and work on it started in early 2024. It was pitched after the release of the sequel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paramount+ (@paramountplus)

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: SAG Awards 2025: Millie Bobby Brown Flaunts Her Blonde Hair In A Custom Louis Vuitton Dress

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News