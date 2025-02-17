Robert Pattinson has faced vampires, dystopian nightmares, and intergalactic loneliness, but nothing compares to his latest challenge. The Batman star is diving headfirst into the sci-fi madness of Mickey 17, a film that has been five years in the making. And according to Pattinson, this one pushed him to his absolute limit.

Directed by Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho, the mastermind behind Parasite, Mickey 17 isn’t just another sci-fi epic. It’s a mind-bending story about an “expendable” — a human worker who can regenerate after death, memories intact. Pattinson leads an all-star cast, including Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. But with this role comes an exhausting twist: dying over and over again isn’t exactly easy on the body.

This isn’t Pattinson’s first rodeo with intense sci-fi. His eerie performance in High Life already proved he can handle deep-space existential dread. In that film, he played Monte, a criminal turned space experiment trapped in a mission gone very, very wrong. Despite its stunning visuals and psychological intensity, High Life flew under the radar compared to Hollywood blockbusters. Now, Mickey 17 is here to finish the job.

The film’s premise alone is enough to make anyone shudder. Robert Pattinson’s character repeatedly dies and resurrects, grappling with the reality of being a disposable cog in a brutal colonization mission. The horror element isn’t just in the story; it’s in the physical toll of playing someone who never truly gets a break. The idea of living multiple lifetimes, while constantly suffering, adds a psychological weight that makes Pattinson’s performance even more compelling.

It’s no surprise that Bong Joon-ho chose Pattinson for this role. The director is known for twisting familiar genres into something completely unexpected. Snowpiercer turned a train ride into a full-scale class war. Okja made audiences rethink their dinner choices. And now, Mickey 17 is set to redefine the sci-fi genre, with Pattinson at the heart of it.

But what sets Mickey 17 apart from High Life? Scope. Where High Life was an intimate, almost claustrophobic look at survival, Mickey 17 is massive. With Warner Bros. backing it and Joon-ho’s signature style, this movie isn’t just a trippy space story; it’s shaping up to be a blockbuster with brains.

Unfortunately, the road to release hasn’t been smooth. Thanks to post-production delays and the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, Mickey 17 was pulled from Warner Bros.’ schedule in early 2024. But considering the hype, it’s only a matter of time before audiences get to see Pattinson endure the ultimate sci-fi struggle.

For now, fans can only wait and maybe revisit High Life to taste what’s coming. One thing is certain: Robert Pattinson is about to redefine what it means to suffer for your art!

