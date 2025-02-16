After the massive success of the Parasite movie (2019), fans have been patiently waiting for the spin-off HBO series that was announced. Years later, the director of the Parasite movie, Bong Joon-Ho, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Mickey 17, shared a new and promising update for his fans regarding the HBO adaptation. He confirmed that the series is in development and has progressed in the writing room.

The news of Parasite getting a spin-off series was first announced in January 2020. It was reported that Bong Joon-Ho would join hands with filmmaker Adam Mckay to executive produce an English-language series based on the Korean film. It was confirmed that the project would be planned as a six-hour-long limited series. However, despite all the planning, there have been few updates since the announcement. Now, Mickey 17‘s director has talked about it and reassured his fans.

In an interview with Deadline, Bong Joon-Ho shared that the Parasite spin-off series is still in the works. He said, “The writers are working very hard,” and added, “The writing room of that show itself can be another TV show,” mentioning the immense amount of hard work and dedication the writers put into the project. Ever since the announcement was made, fans have been too excited to see how the world Parasite would pan out in the form of a series.

The movie tells a story of class struggles, power moves, and desperation to survive. The storyline revolves around the wealthy Park family and the poor Kim family. The movie beautifully shows how the poor family members overtake the rich family with their cunningness and will make you question everything in life.

Parasite won four Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature, making it the first non-English-language film to become a global phenomenon. However, after the initial buzz of the movie’s spin-off series, there have been no follow-up updates or casting details for years. This made fans speculate that the project had probably been shelved. But Bong Joon-Ho’s recent confirmation gave new hope to the fans.

Years after its release, Parasite remains one of the most influential films of modern cinema. Now, Bong Joon-Ho is gearing up for his upcoming movie Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. In a conversation with Deadline, Pattinson spoke about the director and said he was “incredible.” He described him as “a master.”

Discussing the film, Bong Joon-Ho said, “It’s about humanity. The story of Mickey revolves around an ordinary, powerless, and vulnerable young man.” The movie is set to hit theatres globally on March 7, 2025. Are you excited about Parasite having a spin-off series?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Trailer Review: Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Join Hands To Save The World From Apocalypse

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News