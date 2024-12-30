Talking about his early attempts at nailing Bruce Wayne’s iconic voice, Robert Pattinson gave us some major details about his efforts. Spoiler: his initial take was far from heroic.

“Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing,” Pattinson said. “And I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite—I’m gonna go really whispery.” Bold move, right? Well, not so much. After two weeks of trying to channel a softer, whispery Batman, the feedback was clear: “It just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

But hey, he wasn’t alone in his experimentation. “I found out from Nick, who put me in the suit every day, that Christian Bale did the same thing on Batman Begins,” Pattinson revealed. And if you dig up the teaser trailer for Bale’s Batman debut, you’ll catch a glimpse of his original voice too. “I only found this out a couple of weeks ago,” Pattinson added, proving that even Bat-legends start rough.

This wasn’t the only trial-and-error moment for Robert Pattinson during his bat-transformation. His screen test? A Frankenstein’s monster of bat-suits. “The body fit more on Val Kilmer’s one, and the head fit more on Clooney’s,” he confessed. Talk about a mixed bat-bag.

And then there was the advice—golden advice, mind you—from the Bat-veteran himself, Christian Bale. Where did this sage wisdom happen? At a urinal. Because of course. “He told me, ‘The first thing you need to figure out in the batsuit is how to pee.” Pattinson took that to heart, marching to the costume department with one priority: “I need a patch. I need a flap on the back!” Practicality meets heroics.

As for The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, the film took a darker, grittier route, exploring Bruce Wayne in his second year of crime-fighting. Pattinson’s take on the character eventually landed somewhere between brooding and bold, with a voice that hit just the right Bat-tone.

The movie starred Zoë Kravitz as a fierce Catwoman, Paul Dano as the chilling Riddler, and Colin Farrell, unrecognizable as Penguin. And while Pattinson’s whispery experiments didn’t make it past rehearsals, his dedication to creating a distinct Batman is yet another chapter in the legacy of actors who’ve given Gotham’s Dark Knight their own spin.

In hindsight, the “atrocious” voice served as a stepping stone. As Pattinson put it, “You can feel when it feels right. You put the suit on, and you have to speak in a certain way. It doesn’t allow you to do anything else.”

Lesson learned: Being Batman isn’t just about the suit. It’s about finding the voice—and sometimes, getting a little help from your Bat-predecessors at the urinal.

