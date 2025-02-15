Love is all about giving time and effort. And BLACKPINK’s member Lisa is getting every ounce of it from her alleged beau, Frederic Arnault. Even though Lalisa Manobal is packed with her busy schedule amid her song release Born Again and her acting debut, The White Lotus season 3, she didn’t miss a chance to meet with her partner on the special day of Valentine’s.

Now, her fans are going crazy and have been quite impressed to see how Frederic arranged everything to line his schedule with the BLACKPINK member to have a beautiful Valentine’s Day. However, neither the songstress nor the businessman openly admitted about their relationship, but there has been a lot of evidence that hinted at their romantic bond. Scroll ahead to find out more about the lovebirds.

It’s been a year since Lisa’s name has been linked with popular businessman Frederic Arnault, leading to speculations about their relationship. The duo has been spotted many times, fueling those rumors to be true. Now, recently, Arnault has gained the title of ‘boyfriend goals’ after he was seen spending Valentine’s Day with the Thai rapper.

On February 14, a premiere of The White Lotus season 3 was held in Thailand. And for obvious reasons, Lisa was present at the event, looking absolutely gorgeous. However, it was when fans spotted Frederic Arnault amid the entourage of people behind the actress that everyone went crazy about it. Even though the businessman tried to stay away from the spotlight and didn’t walk the green carpet, attendees shared pictures and videos from the event that featured Arnault.

One of the fans took to X (previously known as Twitter) and wrote, “Frederic came to Thailand to support and cheer his girl.” Another one tweeted, “Sweet Valentine.” One of the users commented, “Aaaa so supportive.”

Frederic came to Thailand to support and cheer his girl 😭❤️ LISA X THE WHITE LOTUS#LISAatTWLBangkokPremiere pic.twitter.com/9FKsk4lItE — Alinaa27_ (@Alinaa27_vn) February 14, 2025

While a few shared a picture where Arnault can be seen in front of Lisa’s poster from The White Lotus season 3.

OMG…. Love this pic so much 🥺

Frederic and Lisa ❤️ LISA X THE WHITE LOTUS#LISAatTWLBangkokPremiere pic.twitter.com/PXFgHOvwiH — Alinaa27_ (@Alinaa27_vn) February 14, 2025

Others commented while praising Frederic’s dedication towards his girl. One such comment read, “Frederic flying to Thailand to support Lisa on Valentine’s Day despite all the hate he gets from her fans a real man who gives no fucks about fans haha he just wants to be there for Lisa and I’m sure Lisa wanted him there too! Keep crying ho3s since those two are end game.”

Y’all can call Frederic all sorts of names but one thing is for sure your opinion doesn’t matter to him and he will always make an effort and time to support Lisa. Happy Valentine’s day and may those bitter fans and haters find a way to smile today, tomorrow. TIME and EFFORT >> — Candice is an ALTER EGO³²⁷ 🌻🦎 (@LISAtheGRAND) February 14, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts about Frederic Arnault and Lisa’s beautiful bond? Watch the singer-turned-actress’s performance on The White Lotus season 3 on HBO and Max from February 16, 2025.

