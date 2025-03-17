Novocaine bested star-studded and highest-grossing studio films to emerge at the top in the weekly domestic box office chart on its debut weekend. It is one of the dullest weekends of the year, and Jack Quaid’s film is in the ruling position. The R-rated action film has fortunately landed in the projected range of the industry exhibitors, surpassing the weekend grosses of Black Bag and Captain America: Brave New World. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jack Quaid’s film has received positive reactions from critics and has been awarded a B on CinemaScore. It has earned more than Love Hurts and Expend4bles but remained below The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Monkey Man, The Beekeeper, and Argylle. For the unversed, it was made on a reported budget of $18 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Novocaine landed within the industry’s projection and collected $8.7 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. The film has collected more than Luove Hurts’s $5.8 million and Expend4bles’ $8 million but less than The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s $8.9 million, Monkey Man’s $10.1 million, The Beekeeper’s $16.6 million and Argylle’s $17.5 million.

Novocaine debuted at #1 with its decent $8.7 million gross, followed by Mickey 17 at #2 with $7.5 million gross. Black Bag is at #3 with a $7.5 million collection, and this was its debut weekend, too. Captain America: Brave New World is at #4 with a $5.5 million gross, and finally, at #5 is The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie with a $3.2 million debut weekend collection.

The film raked in $1.8 million in its opening weekend internationally, so its global debut number is $10.5 million. It was projected to earn between $8 million and $10 million in the US on its opening weekend.

Novocaine, starring The Boys star Jack Quaid in the lead role, was released in the theatres on March 14.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

