Everything You Need To Know About The Boys Sequel Vought Rising

Amazon Prime’s The Boys universe is expanding with announcing a prequel spinoff, Vought Rising. The new prequel delves into the origins of the infamous Vought corporation, taking viewers back to its inception during the aftermath of World War II. The upcoming series will explore how Compound V, a central element of the franchise, was developed. While it revisits the past, beloved characters such as Soldier Boy and Stormfront will return to anchor this new chapter in The Boys universe.

While Vought Rising isn’t the first spinoff of The Boys, another animated series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, showed that fans craved more content from this universe, while the live-action series Gen V found success upon its release in 2023. As The Boys is prepared to wrap up with its fifth season, the newly announced Vought Rising promises to keep the superhero franchise alive.

Vought Rising Release Date

Vought Rising is currently in development with creators Paul Grellong and Eric Kripke. The release date has yet to be announced.

Vought Rising Cast

While there are few details revealed about the cast of Vought Rising, the announcement at 2024’s SDCC revealed that the two of The Boys’ characters would be at the center of Vought Rising. Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront are confirmed to reprise their role. We can expect other names soon.

Vought Rising is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr.

Vought Rising Story

At 2024’s SDCC, Kripke teased about the series, adding, “We are excited to bring you the next deranged series from the world of The Boys. It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the sinister maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought. We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this sensual, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”

The Boys are streaming on Amazon Prime.

