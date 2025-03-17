Mufasa: The Lion King is set to surpass the global haul of Timothee Chalamet starrer Dune 2. It will move close to the top 5 highest-grossers list. It is surpassing the blockbuster sci-fi film this weekend and achieve a new title worldwide. The Disney feature is in its last leg and will exit the theatres soon. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Dune sequel follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future. The film was released in March last year, and its spectacular box office run brought hope to the exhibitors.

Dune 2 by Denis Villeneuve collected $282.14 million at the US box office and $432.50 million overseas. The movie’s worldwide collection is $714.64 million, and it was the sixth highest-grossing film of last year. Wicked beat it and dropped it from the #5 spot. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King collected $306K only on its 13th Friday, with a drop of just -18.2% from last weekend despite losing 285 theatres on Thursday due to its release on digital platforms.

Mufasa: The Lion King has raked in $1.2 million on its 13th weekend, with a drop of -28.2% from last week. The film has hit the $252.4 million cume in North America. Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, Mufasa has collected $462.04 million so far, taking the worldwide cume to $714.48 million.

It is less than $1 million away from beating Dune 2’s $714.64 million global haul and becoming the sixth highest-grossing movie of 2024. According to the Times of India’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20 and is expected to be streaming on JioHotstar on March 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

