The Real Housewives of New York City reunion saw even more friction as she refused to accept it and gave excuses for what she spewed through the season. The season wrapped up the previous month and there has been news of casting calls being put out for the next season. This has hinted at Bravo looking to hire new faces and not call back some of the faces of the reboot. Here’s what Brynn said about her future and her equations after the drama.

Has Brynn Whitfield’s Explosive Drama Blown Up Her Equations?

During a conversation with US Weekly, the reality star shared that it was a tough few weeks when it happened and she had to “go away and reset” to get over what happened. Brynn felt, “It was really, really hard. Those things are so surreal. You walk out of there and you’re just like, there are no words to explain it.” To add to it, the episodes air many months after the filming.

“You have to wait for it to air, which is painful, and then you have to wait for the whole world to judge you, which is even more painful,” she stated. On how she dealt with the hate she received, she responded, “I focus on the thing that I know I can do that I’m good at, that I love.” as per her mindset, “I’m going to take all of this. I’m going to remember it. I’m going to clock it.”

As for the future of the New York City edition of the Housewives franchise, Brynn thinks the city is great and “full of fabulous women” and “fabulous people.” She added, “It’s super diverse, and I think that the most important thing is for it to always represent New York” which “has a lot to offer.” She pointed out that she would love to see “stupid money” rich kinda women.

She explained, “Like the money I see on jobs laying in the Hamptons, and also more delusion,” and added that there are so many characters in the city with so many stories to tell. As for her own path on the reality series, she doesn’t feel anything is unresolved. “I just like to sweep things under the rug and move on. That’s not healthy and I don’t endorse that,” she felt.

But she does not have “anything ragingly unresolved” and would like things “to go back to how they were and for everyone to just have more fun, just a lot more fun and silliness.” Brynn concluded that she wants her fellow cast to “put down their swords” and “just enjoy the city” which is fun, amazing, fabulous, diverse and silly whenever the next season of RHONY rolls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R Y N N W H I T F I E L D (@brynn_whitfield)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Selena Gomez Planning To Marry Fiancé Benny Blanco In Their Beverly Hills Backyard? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News