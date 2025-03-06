The Real Housewives Of New York City: Erin Lichy Reveals Where She Stands With Brynn Whitfield After Controversial Finale

The explosive drama on the finale of The Real Housewives of New York City season 15 not only led to the fans slamming Brynn Whitfield for lying, gaslighting, and manipulating throughout the season, but it also frayed a lot of equations of the cast. One of them being Erin Lichy and Brynn’s friendship.

Now that the season has wrapped and there have been no updates about what the cast for the 16th season will look like, the audience is wondering where the reboot cast stands with one another. Erin recently spoke about the casting call put out by Bravo and her current status with Brynn.

Erin Lichy On Her Equation With Brynn Whitfield After Controversial Real Housewives Of New York City Finale

The reality star spoke to US Weekly and shared that she talked to Brynn after the finale and before the reunion went on air. Erin quipped, “I am not blocked anymore. She’s been reaching out and saying nice things. So, I appreciate it, but it’s gonna take time.” She also pointed out that Brynn continued exhibiting hot and cold vibes, which left her more confused.

Erin explained that at one point in time, she had been contacting her and had nice things to say, but when she wished Brynn a happy birthday, she got no answer. “So it’s like, are we talking to each other or not? I give up,” the Real Housewives Of New York City star expressed. She was then asked if she was open to filming another season of the popular edition with Brynn still in the cast.

Erin felt she could see it happen because she thinks she is “a little more flexible than other people on the series.” As for the others, she doesn’t “know how everyone would deal with that.” The businesswoman expressed, “I think we would all be on edge, and I think we would all feel nervous as to what we would say and how that would be misconstrued.”

She continued, “I think it would be challenging, but I could see a world in which it happens.” Erin also commented on the news that Bravo has put out a casting for the next season of The Real Housewives of New York City. While this could mean that a reboot of the reboot could be in the works, it could mean that a cast shakeup with a few being retained was in the works.

Erin revealed that she “wasn’t surprised” about the casting call, which fans spotted even before the Real Housewives Of New York City finale aired. She then stated, “I think we could use some new blood. I’m kind of excited to see,” and concluded the conversation, “I have some friends that I hope maybe will join.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Did Denise Richards Only Film Her New Bravo Series Because She Is Cash-Strapped? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News