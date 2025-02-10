After the controversial season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City and the even more dramatic reunion, fans were intrigued about the fate of the edition. The entirety of the season apart from the ending was boring and did rake in ratings which made the audience believe a cast shake up or reboot of the already rebooted edition might be happening.

After a casting call was put up for the series, there was a lot of buzz about who would be returning and which new faces the show will feature in the next 16th season. Meanwhile, Lindsay Hubbard recently spoke about if she would be willing to join the series amidst being suggested by many people.

Is Lindsay Hubbard Open To Joining Real Housewives Of New York City Amid Casting Call?

During her appearance on the Housewives Nightcap podcast, the Summer House star shared that many people asked her to join RHONY. “It’s just not up to me, you know, it’s up to the powers that be,” she stated and added, “I think they need to figure it out. And it’s very flattering and amazing that you know people obviously see something in me that is made for reality TV.”

She was also grateful that the audience wanted to see her entertain them on any platform. As per the casting call, the producers were looking for an individual based in Manhattan or Brooklyn who also had a connection with someone from the existing cast. Lindsay is friends with Erin Lichy which would make her the right fit for the casting call and eventual pick up.

She opened up about their equation, “I text with Erin all the time. She’s now pregnant, I really get along with her, we have mutual friends” and pointed out, “I’ve met the other girls, you know, in passing whether it was BravoCon or different events throughout the years” thus making her not just a friend of a cast member but also an acquaintance of the other RHONY housewives.

She disclosed that she would welcome a call from the casting department. “We’re at a point now where I think everything’s on the table and if we can, you know, figure out how to show my transitioning life into motherhood on Summer House, let’s do it,” and felt, “If there’s other projects that people want to consider me for I’m available,” referring to her being open to more.

“I’m here for it all. I am here for any and all TV shows because clearly my life just moves at the speed of light,” Lindsay mused and concluded, “You need a camera on me because sh*t just happens, and it makes for good TV.” Rebecca Minkoff, who featured as a friend on season 14 of RHONY, announced her exit from the popular reality series just a few days ago.

