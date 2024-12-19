Bravo TV is known for its slate of popular reality television shows. The network has been the home for series like The Real Housewives, The Valley, Southern Charm, Vanderpump Rules, and more. Another of their hit shows is Summer House and the reality show is back with its ninth season.

It first premiered in January 2017 and has since aired 8 seasons. Summer House revolves around a group of friends who live together in a summer house (like the name suggests) in Southampton, New York. Here’s what we know about the upcoming ninth edition of the reality television show.

When Is Summer House Season 9 Releasing?

Summer House was renewed for a ninth season in May 2024. The edition will air on Bravo on February 12, 2025, at 9 pm ET. The trailer for the 9th season was recently released and it promises a lot of drama, fun, and entertainment for avid viewers of the show. Now onto the cast members.

Who Are The Cast Members Of Summer House Season 9?

Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Gabby Prescod, Jesse Solomon, and West Wilson are all returning for the ninth season. There are also two new faces this year: real estate broker Imrul Hassan and model plus influencer Lexi Wood.

Summer House Season 9: What To Expect

The official description of the season reads, “Returning this summer unsure of where everyone stands, these housemates find themselves bonding over a growing womb mate and determined to get back to the carefree group that loves to send it.” It further adds that nine favorites are returning to the Hamptons alongside two fresh faces “ready to have some fun in the sun.” The episodes will stream on Peacock the day after airing on Bravo.

Previously, Amanda and Kyle told People that the season will feature the show’s first threesome. They made sure to mention that they weren’t the one involved and that the threesome involves other cast members instead.

Summer House: Is Danielle Olivera Returning For Season 9?

In June 2024, Danielle revealed that she would not be returning to Summer House as a full-time cast member. She stated she cannot “put 100 percent of herself” into filming the show “genuinely and authentically” which is why it didn’t feel right to continue being a full-time cast member. She added that she wanted to “protect and prioritize the things that matter most,” namely herself and her company. She has been listed as a guest on season 9.

Summer House Season 9: Filming Details

As for the filming, it took place in the Hamptons not too long after the season 8 reunion. Lindsay told US Weekly that the whole cast “pretty much started filming right after the reunion.” She mentioned that there wasn’t much downtime for them as a cast before they jumped right back into it.

