Robert Pattinson, who is currently gearing up for his latest release, Mickey 17, recently appeared in a GQ interview with his director, Bong Joon-Ho. In the film, Pattinson plays an ‘unlikely hero’ who gets enlisted in an extraordinary job profile where the employee must die for a living. The film has garnered much attention, and the audience has been waiting to see Mark Ruffalo and the Twilight actor together.

While discussing the sci-fi thriller drama, the actor openly admitted that he has never been comfortable in dance sequences and shared when he was most worried about it. He also discussed his upcoming movie, Die, My Love, alongside Jennifer Lawrence and explained how much he sweated to dance with her.

When the director Bong Joon-Ho asked if Robert Pattinson ever danced for a role, the actor shared, “It seems to be in almost every movie, there’s some moment where they’re like, ‘Here’s the dancing scene.’ Except for Mickey. The amount of times and my equivalent of Mickey’s life where you’re just a living hell every day.” He continued, “And it came to the day, and I was sweating so much — the insides of my trousers were wet [with sweat]. That’s a little exaggeration (he laughed).”

Robert Pattinson jokingly shared that he certainly didn’t dance in The Batman but explained how his dancing sequence with Jennifer Lawrence and Lynn Ramsay in Die, My Love put him in dismay. He said, “Almost every movie, and everyone is like — especially if there’s a writer/director and they’ve just written, ‘Yeah, then they dance.’ And it just seems totally normal if you’re a person who dances.”

“I did this movie with Lynne Ramsay, and she’s a really good dancer, and Jennifer Lawrence, really good dancer. And they just find it so easy, and they’re like ‘Just dance, it’s just music playing, just dance.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m telling you, I’m going to have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it,’ and they’re like, ‘Just dance, stop being a freak,'” he added.

For those who don’t know, Die, My Love is one of the many projects that will be released from Pattinson’s lineup. The movie revolves around Jennifer Lawrence’s character, who has been swept into love and madness. Pattinson portrays her husband’s character. Apart from Mickey 17 and Die, My Love, Robert Pattinson also has The Batman sequel, The Drama with Zendaya, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, featuring a stellar star cast in the works. Mickey 17 has been scheduled to hit the theaters on March 7, 2025.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Rivalry With Brad Pitt Heats Up After Super Bowl Snub: Hollywood’s Biggest Ego Clash Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News