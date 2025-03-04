Director Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 is getting all the support in the former’s home country, South Korea. The film experienced exploding results on Monday, which was also a holiday in the country—it was their Independence Day. Owing to this positive performance in Korea, it might even exceed the long-range projections at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Joon Ho is known for his emphasis on social and class themes, dark comedy, and sudden tone shifts. His Oscar-winning movie Parasite is reportedly the highest-grossing South Korean film of all time. It became the first South Korean film to receive Oscar nominations. In addition, the movie took home three trophies, making it the first movie in the award’s history to win the Best Picture, which is not in English.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mickey 17 collected a strong $2.1 million on Monday, Independence Day, crossing 1 million admissions in just four days. The film experienced a decline of -17.1% from Sunday. It is isolated at #1 with 68.4% of market share. The film, starring Robert Pattinson in multiple roles, has hit $8.9 million and 1.3 million admissions in just four days, which is reportedly the best result for WB at the same point post-COVID.

For the record, the film was made on a budget of $150 million. According to a previous report of Box Office Pro’s long-range forecast, Mickey 17 is projected to collect between $15 million and $20 million at the box office in North America. It is expected to collect around 3716.79% to 4989.06% more than what Parasite earned on its opening weekend, which was over $393K only.

The Oscar-winning movie was released in only three theatres, but owing to the good reviews and performance, it was later expanded to more cinemas.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite collected $53.84 million in the United States and a whopping $208.7 million overseas, for a total worldwide collection of $262.6 million.

Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson in the lead role, will be released in the United States on March 7.

