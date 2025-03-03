The Oscar fever is subsiding as the winners’ names are out, and people are celebrating their favorite stars’ wins. Meanwhile, Ne Zha 2 achieved something unbelievable as it surpassed a massive global milestone. It has created history with its worldwide box office collection. The film will seemingly surpass Avengers: Infinity War. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie’s characters and storylines are inspired by those in The Investiture of the Gods, a 16th-century Chinese novel with a series of folklore myths and legends. Joseph Cao and Mo Han voice the lead characters, Ne Zha and Ao Bing. Overall, the Ne Zha sequel is the highest-grossing film of 2025 and might only be beaten by James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is scheduled to be released in December this year.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected $19.5 million on Sunday across 216K screenings. It lost 3k screenings from Saturday, but despite that, the film collected the biggest fifth Sunday in a single market ever. The film experienced a decline -59.6% from last Sunday. Therefore, the movie has collected $1.96 billion in China alone in just 33 days. The Chinese feature earned $510K in pre-sales for the fifth Monday.

It is playing over 185K screenings, losing 31K from yesterday, which is a big number. However, it still seems unlikely that the Ne Zha sequel will be thwarted by that. The movie has hit the $2 billion mark worldwide and has collected $16.18 million at the box office in North America.

Ne Zha 2 can potentially hit the $2.5 billion mark worldwide. It is also the first non-English language film to gross over $1 billion. The film will potentially cross the worldwide haul of Avengers: Infinity War. It collected $2.05 billion at the worldwide box office, which is like a child’s play for Ne Zha 2 to achieve this momentum.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres in China on January 29 and continues its extraordinary run at the cinemas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Paddington In Peru North America Box Office: Earns Decent Numbers On 3rd Friday, Despite Tough Competitions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News