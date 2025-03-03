Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still not ready to give up at the cinemas. In the last leg of its release, the film reached a significant milestone at the international box office. It is one of the oldest 2024 releases to run in cinemas. A few days back, it crossed the worldwide haul of Venom: The Last Dance to enter 2024’s top 10 highest-grossing films list. Scroll below for the deets.

The third film in the franchise is the highest-grossing one, and sensing its box office, the makers already announced the 4th installment. Holywood’s action-star Keanu Reeves joined the franchise as an antagonist, Shadow the Hedgehog. It was directed by Jeff Fowler, and Ben Schwartz returned in the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog. The rest of the cast includes Idris Elba, Jim Carrey, and James Marsden.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a strong $1.5 million on its 10th weekend at the overseas box office. The movie dropped 39.5% from last weekend for a $250.4 million international cume. It played across over 62 markets. Meanwhile, in the United States, it is playing over just 402 theatres as it is also available on digital platforms.

Sonic 3 collected only $215K in its 11th three-day weekend, declining by 41.1% from the previous weekend. The action-adventure movie lost 189 theatres on Friday. So far, it has collected $235.6 million domestically. According to the trade analyst’s report, Jeff Fowler’s film is eyeing a $236 million to $237 million run in the United States.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was made on an estimated budget of $122 million and has now reached the $486 million cume at the worldwide box office. The movie’s collection has been limited by its digital release, so it is now eyeing a $490 million worldwide run. The movie has received notable success at the box office and is also one of the highest-grossing films in Keanu Reeves’ career.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3, starring Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves, was released in the theatres on December 20.

